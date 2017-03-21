Medical condition may have caused fatal crash

A vehicle crossed a center line and hit a tree, killing the driver.

Now investigators report that a medical issue could be a factor in the crash.

Lapeer County Deputies were called to Oregon Road west of Bassett Road in Lapeer County’s Elba Township on March 20.

Deputies report that Ruth Hart, 77, from Lapeer was driving west on Oregon Road when she crossed the center line, hit a ditch and struck a tree.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Neither speed nor alcohol are contributing factors.

Witness statements and scene evidence suggest a medical issue may have been a factor, according to deputies.

Further investigation is being conducted by the Lapeer County Medical Examiner’s Office.

