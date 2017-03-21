Midland man makes dating resume, gains popularity

A Michigan State University student, who is from Mid-Michigan, has received dozens of phone calls after creating and sharing a dating resume.

Joey Adams, 21, of Midland, was inspired to make the resume after asking out a girl who requested one. He said it was a joking way of her declining.

She turned him down, but he created one that’s gaining national attention.

It included hobbies and what he looks for in a romantic partner.

Like any good resume, it includes an objective “To find a honey with a rockin’ family who enjoys sushi, adventures, & good movies.”

It also gives more information about himself. His education, work experience, and skills, which apparently includes a lot of crying during Marley & Me, acting like a dad in public and replying to long texts.

He also makes great small-talk with parents.

Adams has apparently been invited to several formals in and around Lansing.

The junior says the phone calls are "overwhelming," but as of now "I'm just having fun riding the wave."

"I just think the coolest part of this experience has been connecting with people from across the globe and so many people reaching out to me and saying, 'Oh, you just made my day. Made me smile. I laughed so hard when reading this.' That's really what I wanted to get out of this, was just making a light joke of getting rejected from the original date," Adams said.

He said his dating resume has paid off in spades and his next big goal is getting on the Ellen show.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation)./Associated Press. All rights reserved.