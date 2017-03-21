Donations needed to help farmers devastated by wildfires

Following devastating and deadly wildfires in several states, local volunteers are looking for donations to bring to the ranchers and farmers impacted by the flames.

Hundreds of thousands of acres were destroyed when strong winds and dry conditions fueled fires in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado.

The fires killed seven people, destroyed homes and killed thousands of livestock.

Now you have the chance to help.

Farmers, ranchers, truck drivers and businesses have come together to gather donations.

Items being accepted include: Milk replacers, bagged feed for livestock, salt blocks, fence supplies (wire, t-posts, insulators, barb wire, etc.), hay, straw, halters, lead ropes, you name it. Most anything livestock related is needed.

They are being accepted on Saturday, March 25th at the following locations:

TSC in Gaylord

Tuesday, March 21, 2017– Friday March 25, 2017

8am – 5pm

Family Farm and Home in Clare

Saturday, March 25, 2017

8am – 7pm

TSC in Lansing

Tuesday, March 21, 2017– Friday March 25, 2017

8am – 5pm

Saturday 8am – 12:00 pm

American Legion Hall Parking Lot in Peck

Friday, March 24, 2017

12pm – 2pm

Perry Meeting Spot

Sunday, March 26, 2017

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Caro Michigan Tractor Supply

Saturday, March 25, 2017

If you can’t make it to one of the drop-off sites at the correct times, click here to make arrangements.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.