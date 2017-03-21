Brothers retire from family restaurant after nearly 40 years

An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >
Police said 16-year-old Michael Dennis died from a fatal gunshot wound following a bonfire at his home.More >
A boy has died after farm equipment partially rolled onto him in southwestern Michigan.More >
A boy has died after farm equipment partially rolled onto him in southwestern Michigan.More >
Authorities say a 20-year-old man who was among 12 people injured in a multi-vehicle crash along a southwestern Michigan highway has died.More >
Authorities say a 20-year-old man who was among 12 people injured in a multi-vehicle crash along a southwestern Michigan highway has died.More >
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >
A Canadian man who allegedly stabbed a police officer in what the FBI is investigating as a terrorist act appeared before a judge.More >
A Canadian man who allegedly stabbed a police officer in what the FBI is investigating as a terrorist act appeared before a judge.More >
A Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at the airport in Flint, Michigan, has appeared in federal court.More >
A Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at the airport in Flint, Michigan, has appeared in federal court.More >
She’s wanted on two criminal bench warrants, and now police are asking for your help tracking down Kimberly Susan Marsh.More >
She’s wanted on two criminal bench warrants, and now police are asking for your help tracking down Kimberly Susan Marsh.More >
A suspect is in custody and an officer is recovering after "an act of terror" at a Mid-Michigan airport.More >
A suspect is in custody and an officer is recovering after "an act of terror" at a Mid-Michigan airport.More >