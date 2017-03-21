Brothers retire from family restaurant after nearly 40 years

After nearly 40 years in business, two brothers who owned a local restaurant will hang up their aprons for good.

Tuesday was the last day for the owners of Flint's famous Atlas Coney Island. The restaurant will be under new ownership on Thursday.

David and Jimmy Todorovsky will retire after 64 years of working together.

"He got mad at me and he start screaming at me and I kind of ignore it. The next day it's the same, like normal because we're brothers. We grew up together," Jimmy Todorovsky said.

If there's a recipe for working into your 80s and running successful family restaurants, they said it includes a love of the work and customers.

For David Todorovsky that means cooking up specials in the kitchen. For his brother it is managing the hustle and bustle of weekend patrons.

"I made a blue cheese, my own. I made a macaroni and cheese, my only favorite everybody's crazy about. You know, my own recipe. Made coneys for many many years, coney sauce," David Todorovsky said.

The brothers moved to Flint as kids and worked for their father at Central Luncheon on S. Saginaw Street. In 1980 they bought Atlas Coney.

After working 12 hours a day for more than 30 years - and getting to know the people of Flint - their departure had some loyal customers leaving in tears.

"I think the city's gonna miss them. They're just great people. They're gonna enjoy being able to do stuff with their grandkids and I mean, just relaxing for a change," said Carrie Gentry, former employee.

The brothers said they have different ideas of what retirement will look like. David is looking forward to travel and Jimmy said he is ready to spend time at home.

