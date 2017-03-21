Flint apartment complex has water shut off after not paying bills

The Lakeside Apartments in Flint had their water shut off on Thursday.

The city said the complex has a past due balance of more than $60,000.

Out of the 42 units at the apartments only three were occupied Thursday. Local non-profit organizations were helping the tenants find alternative living arrangements, the city said.

"It made me feel like I couldn't do anything for none of these people because you know, I'm supposed to be the one here to make sure they still have a place to live," said Randy Jobin, on site manager.

He said he no longer has a job or a place to live now that the water has been shut off.

Jobin said this isn't the first time something like this has happened.

"I mean, this has happened before in December. The water was threatened to get shut off, but he made a $1,500 payment and the water was left on and then three months later it's happening again," Jobin said.

The families who lived at Lakeside said they have nowhere else to turn at this point.

"Pretty depressed, worried about where I'm going to go. I mean, I've got to do something. I've got kids and I can't just keep them here," said David Martinez, resident.

He said he has no idea what he and his family will do next.

"We had the Flint shelter contact us, but the only thing they were offering right now was seven days in a hotel and I can't do that and leave all of my stuff behind," Martinez said.

Martinez and Jobin both said they are worried about leaving their homes because it could make them a target.

"Cause now they're gonna try to come in and steal everything out of here," Jobin said.

Residents at another Flint complex are breathing easier after payment was made to keep the water running through the taps.

The city planned to disconnect water services at Orchard Lane Apartments on Thursday for unpaid bills. However, a check was written Monday night.

"I'm kind of relieved about it, but it's kind of messed up they, you know, they still ain't paid the rest of it. And we got kids and people around here got kids. So they need to do something," said Raphael Stanley, resident.

Stanley and his neighbors at the apartment complex narrowly missed losing water service. Their landlord paid more than $9,000 to keep the water on.

However, the landlord still owes more than $55,000 in past due water bills and needs to keep making payments in order to avoid another shut off notice.

Residents fear they could be going through the ordeal again.

"We just don't understand, we're paying our rent, why they can't pay the water bill," Stanley said.

He said utilities are included in the rent he has paid for several years. He said even more troubling than the fact that money hasn't been passed on to the city is the fact he and his family can't trust the water to begin with.

"I don't drink it. We got bottled water. So I just bathe in it and that's it," Stanley said.

He said he is tired of heading out to pick up bottled water. He said he is ready for the day when Flint residents can actually trust the water they are paying for.

"I really think it's kinda wrong and I think the city should get it together and they said it's going to take three years just to get it together and I don't really understand where the money's going," he said.

