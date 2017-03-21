Programs available for veterans in need

Organizers said relief programs for veterans often go unused because of lack of applicants.

"There's definitely a lot of need in the community. There are thousands of vets who would be income and otherwise qualified for the stuff we do," said Cameron Brady, executive director of the Saginaw Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity.

He said many of the programs they offer fly under the radar.

"I think a lot of vets are hesitant to come forward and ask for help. So I think as we engage more vets, we usually get two questions when we go into a neighborhood and as a community I would say vets are no different. The questions 'Are you serious you're going to do the work?' And 'Are you serious that it's going to be quality work,'" Brady said.

Carmen Mora, manager with Habitat, said there are several resources available through their program. One of which is a veterans repair grant.

"It's $15,000 for things like windows, siding insulation, furnace, water heaters and basement water proofing," Mora said.

They also sell houses below market rate to those who qualify.

"We sell homes that are new or vacant, abandoned and foreclosed homes that we have bought in the area and then rehabbed them," Mora said.

Mora said there are multiple qualifications for the grants and resources and some people may be eligible for more than one. It's just a matter of applying.

"It's really simple for someone to apply. All they need to do is they can call us and we can send them an [application]," Mora said.

