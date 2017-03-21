Johnny Burke returns to Mid-Michigan radio

You will soon be able to hear a familiar voice in the morning.

Johnny Burke, longtime morning radio personality in Mid-Michigan, is returning to the airways. He will broadcast from WRSR-FM, 103.9 The Fox.

Burke and his partner Blondie were terminated from their morning radio show 14 months ago.

“They serve the community in real significant ways, and bring live local voices to the air all day long, and on weekends. Promoting local business and events is at the core of their mission," Burke said of his new gig.

His new radio show will premiere March 27 from 5 to 10 a.m. You can listen to him weekday mornings.

He said he plans to continue his internet show.

“It's a connected, social media, multi-platform world, now, and we're just figuring out how to take advantage of our full potential,” he said.

