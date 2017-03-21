Protesters hold rally to fight Trump's healthcare bill

The debate over President Donald Trump's healthcare bill is generating some pretty strong reactions in Michigan.

"If it would not have been for Medicaid and Medicare I would not have had all the specialists that have brought me this far," said Kitty Middleton, of Midland.

The Women of Michigan Action network held a rally in Midland on Tuesday. Those who took part shared stories of how the Affordable Care Act improved their lives.

"The bill ended up being close to $20,000 and the hospital was able to get him signed up with Medicaid, so it was covered," said Jody Liebmann, with W.O.M.A.N.

Liebmann organized the rally. She said even though Obamacare may not be perfect, it's intent is to help patients. She feels the Republican backed replacement plan focuses more on helping health care companies.

"Insurance is a business. Insurance companies are for-profit businesses. Sean Spicer saying that it is accessible is not the same thing as being affordable. I have access to a BMW. I can't afford one so I don't have one," Liebmann said.

Middleton is a retired nurse and survivor of Lyme disease. At one time she was so sick she couldn't get out of bed. Now she is healthy and walking. Middleton said Obamacare helped save her life with care she wouldn't be able to afford otherwise.

"If not for that, I wouldn't have had in-home healthcare for five years. It got me out of a bed to a wheelchair to a four prong walker then to this cane," she said.

Gov. Rick Snyder wrote a letter to every member of Michigan's congressional delegation warning the House bill would adversely impact the state's most vulnerable residents. He noted half of all Michigan children are covered by traditional Medicaid, which would be affected under the measure.

The members of W.O.M.A.N. said they were pleased with Snyder's letter.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.