Saginaw middle school opens food bank for students, families

A Mid-Michigan school has opened a food pantry for students and families.

Thompson Middle School in Saginaw opened the "Tiger Den" Wednesday morning.

The Tiger Den will provide non-perishable food items to local families to help fight child hunger.

It's supported by Saginaw Schools, Sodexo Magic and the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.

"One in five children in the United States on a daily basis fight hunger and that number is just way too high," said Melvin Price Jr., with Saginaw Public Schools.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is providing most of the items in the pantry.

"This makes 18 school pantries that we have. We would love to have a school pantry in every single community," said Kathleen Peyton, with the food bank.

The plan is to have the food pantry be a catalyst for a much bigger nutrition plan in Saginaw.

"My vision is to develop it into an educational program. Kids making good healthy choices, kids learning to read labels and then folding in that parent piece," said Julie Kolobaric, MTSS specialist.

The school district would like to see the food pantry program expanded to its two high schools in the near future.

