At least one hurt in three-vehicle crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

At least one person was hurt Wednesday morning in a Saginaw crash involving three vehicles. 

It happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Bay Road and State Street. 

Our crew at the scene said the crash involved a van, SUV and truck. The van appeared to have hit a utility pole just in front of the 7-Eleven at that intersection. 

There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time. 

Stay with TV5 for further updates. 

