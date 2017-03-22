At least one hurt in three-vehicle crash

At least one person was hurt Wednesday morning in a Saginaw crash involving three vehicles.

It happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Bay Road and State Street.

Our crew at the scene said the crash involved a van, SUV and truck. The van appeared to have hit a utility pole just in front of the 7-Eleven at that intersection.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time.

