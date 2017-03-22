Records: Inmates knew about Michigan man's planned escape

Court documents show a Michigan man’s fellow inmates knew of his plan to escape from a local courthouse in an incident that led to a deadly shooting last year.

Larry Gordon of Coloma Township was arrested in April of 2016 and accused of holding a 17-year-old girl hostage for two weeks and giving her methamphetamines in exchange for sex.

Authorities say the 44-year-old was handcuffed July 11 when he disarmed and wounded one deputy, then shot the two bailiffs before being fatally shot by other bailiffs.

The Detroit News reported statements from other inmates and witnesses to the shootings were obtained by The Herald Palladium through a Freedom of Information Act request.

An inmate told police he knew of Gordon’s plan to escape but didn’t tell jail staff because he assumed they wouldn’t listen to him, according to the court records.

The inmate said he received a note from Gordon about the escape, asking him to get in contact with drug dealers to whom Gordon owed money.

In November, the Berrien County prosecutor ruled two bailiffs involved in the fatal shooting of Gordon would not be criminally charged in the incident.

