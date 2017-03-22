Saginaw middle school evacuated for smell of gas - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw middle school evacuated for smell of gas

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Students at a local middle school were evacuated Wednesday morning after concern over a possible gas leak. 

It happened about 8 a.m. at Thompson Middle School in Saginaw. 

Cynthia Brackett with the Saginaw Public School District told TV5 students were asked to evacuate the building prior to the beginning of school due to a defective pilot on a kitchen stove causing a gas smell. 

An all clear was given shortly after and students were allowed to return to the building. 

