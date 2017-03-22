Breaking: Crash closes exit lanes on US-127 - WNEM TV 5

Exit lanes on US-127 reopened after crash

CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Lanes of US-127 at the US-127 business loop in Clare County have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. 

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the Harrison Exit 176.

Mi Drive reported the exit had all lanes blocked due to the crash. 

The area reopened just before 12:30 p.m.

