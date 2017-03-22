Truck destroyed in Saginaw Township garage fire

Firefighters were called to a garage fire in Saginaw Township shortly before noon.

Crews were called to the 3000 block of Arbutus, blocking off several streets in the surrounding area as they knocked down the flames.

Crews tell us the fire was in a garage in a duplex, and destroyed a pick-up truck that was inside.

The flames did not appear to spread into the home.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to figure out what caused the fire.

