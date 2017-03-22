#WantedWednesday: Tyler Jablonski taken into custody - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Tyler Jablonski taken into custody

Posted: Updated:
Tyler Delaine Jablonski (Source: Midland Police Dept.) Tyler Delaine Jablonski (Source: Midland Police Dept.)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

She was wanted for two felony criminal bench warrants, and now this week's #WantedWednesday is in custody.

Midland Police are thanking the public for helping track down 28-year-old Tyler Delaine Jablonski.

Tyler was wanted on criminal bench warrants out of the 42nd Circuit Court for contempt of court.

