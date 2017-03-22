Cass City man sentenced for falsely certifying cargo tanks

A Mid-Michigan man has been sentenced to one year and one day for falsely certifying cargo tanks.

Garald Bennett, 72, of Cass City, was sentenced to falsely certifying and marking cargo tanks as having passed hydrostatic pressure and wet fluorescent magnetic particle testing.

According to court documents, Bennett, who managed LPG Service and Leasing LLC (LPG), a cargo tank testing facility in Cass City, both personally and through his subordinates repeatedly and falsely certified to customers that the cargo tank portions had been inspected and tested.

The tanker trucks were used to transport liquid and gaseous cargos, including explosive materials.

Prosecutors state that Bennett also knew that the water tank at LPG that should have held the water used to conduct hydrostatic pressure tests was drained, but he still certified that the testing had been done.

Prosecutors also said that when Bennett was in charge some of the cargo tanks that were supposed to be tested weren’t emptied and cleaned properly; making it impossible to conduct the required testing. But he still falsely certified that the cargo tanks had passed inspection.

Bennett was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City.

