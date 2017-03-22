Woman accused of driving drunk, leading deputy on chase

A woman has been charged, accused of being drunk behind the wheel while leading deputies on a short chase.

It started shortly after midnight on March 12 near South Old State Avenue and West Surrey Road in Clare County’s Surrey Township.

A Clare County deputy saw a silver SUV that appeared to be speeding and driving on the shoulder of the road.

The deputy tried to pull the driver over, but said she sped up, passed another vehicle and then got onto eastbound US-10, driving for about 2 miles before stopping.

Steffi Brasington, 55, of Farwell was arrested after the deputy said she failed a roadside test.

She was charged on March 21 with police officer – fleeing 4th degree / operating while intoxicated and second offense.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.