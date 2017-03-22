Hit the trails for 2 free ORV weekends

Get ready to hit the trails, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is inviting you to ride DNR-designated routes and trails during two free ORV weekends.

You won’t need to have an ORV license or trail permit to ride on June 10-11 and August 19-20.

The weekends give ORV enthusiasts a way to explore some of Michigan’s 3,660 miles of trails for free.

"We hope ORV enthusiasts will enjoy their off-road experience during Free ORV Weekend and purchase an ORV license and trail permit for the season," said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "It's the perfect opportunity to explore the trails that help build Michigan's reputation as the 'Trails State.'"

The weekends not only allows access to trails, but use of the state’s five scramble areas, including St. Helen’s Motorsport Area, Black Lake Scramble Area, Silver Lake State Park, Bull Gap and The Mounds.

All ORV rules and laws still apply. For more information, click here.

A trail permit costs $36.25.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.