Construction on I-75, I-675 starts Monday

Expect more orange barrels around Mid-Michigan starting today because a major reconstruction project is slated to begin on I-75 and I-675.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $22.9 million to reconstruct a 1-mile stretch of I-75 and I-675 through Saginaw County.

The I-75 work will be done between Exit 154 (Adams Street) to south of Exit 160 (Saginaw Road).

The I-675 work area extends from I-75 in Zilwaukee to Exit 6 (Tittabawassee Road).

The work is estimated to be done in November.

