Michigan graduation, dropout rates don't change much

Michigan's most recent high school graduation and dropout rates didn't change much from the year before.

The four-year graduation rate was 79.65 percent in the 2015-16 school year, down slightly from 79.79 percent in the 2014-15 academic year. The dropout rate was 8.91 percent, down from 9.12 percent.

The data was released Wednesday by the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information.

CEPI Director Tom Howell says while the graduation rate dipped slightly, more students are continuing their high school education past the traditional four year rather than dropping out.

The five-year graduation rate was 82.81 percent. The six-year graduation rate was 82.67 percent.

