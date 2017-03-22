Transit bus and truck collide, driver may have fallen asleep

A transit bus crossed the center line hitting a truck hauling a trailer.

Now investigators say the bus driver may have fallen asleep.

It happened on March 21 at 4:30 p.m. on Park Street (Clare Ave/Bus-127/M-61) near Lake Street in the Clare County community of Harrison.

Deputies report that a Clare County Transit Bus, driven by 65-year-old William Evans of Harrison, crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by Kelly West, 47, of Midland.

West was hauling a trailer with construction equipment, and the collision caused the equipment to fall off the trailer.

The bus left the road and stopped in someone’s yard.

Both vehicles were badly damaged, but both drivers and the four passengers on the bus were not hurt.

The accident remains under investigation although deputies think Evans may have fallen asleep.

