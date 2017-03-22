1 student stabbed in fight at Saginaw elementary

One child was stabbed during a fight between two students.

It happened at Jessie Rouse Elementary, 435 Randolph, in Saginaw about 2:50 p.m.

Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said both students are around 10-years-old.

The student received non-life threatening injuries that required medical attention, the school district said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.