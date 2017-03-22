1 student stabbed in fight at Saginaw elementary - WNEM TV 5

1 student stabbed in fight at Saginaw elementary

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

One child was stabbed during a fight between two students.

It happened at Jessie Rouse Elementary, 435 Randolph, in Saginaw about 2:50 p.m.

Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said both students are around 10-years-old.

The student received non-life threatening injuries that required medical attention, the school district said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.