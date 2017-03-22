4 arrested, drugs seized during investigation in Sebewaing

The Huron County Sheriff's Office arrested four people during a drug investigation on Tuesday.

The first two suspects, a 42-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife, were arrested during a traffic stop at Main and Beck Street in Sebewaing. They are both from Saginaw.

The couple was arrested on felony charges for the sale of heroin and crack cocaine, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said, adding the man has an extensive felony criminal history.

The sheriff's office then conducted an investigation at a Sebewaing address, which resulted in the arrest of two other suspects - a 42-year-old Sebewaing woman and a 27-year-old Sebewaing man. They were also charged for the sale of heroin and crack cocaine.

Investigators seized a Saturn Vue, $500 in cash, heroin and crack.

All four suspects were transported to the Huron County Jail.

The Huron County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Sebewaing Village Police and the Fairhaven Township Police.

