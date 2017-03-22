Michigan jobless rate rises to 5.3 percent in February

The state says Michigan's unemployment rate rose to 5.3 percent in February while the number of people entering the job market continued to grow.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget said Wednesday the rate rose from 5.2 percent in January and compared with a national February jobless rate of 4.7 percent. Last month's jobless rate in Michigan was three-tenths of a percentage point higher than the state's year-ago rate of 5.0 percent.

The agency says the state's workforce rose by 23,000 during February, with increases in both total employment by 17,000 jobs and in unemployed workers by 7,000.

It says February marked the second consecutive monthly jobless rate increase in Michigan and continued an upward trend from a low of 4.8 percent last May and June.

