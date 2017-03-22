Investigators search for suspects after 13 vehicles damaged

Investigators are searching for suspects after 13 vehicles were damaged on Sunday.

It happened at Deerfield Apartments in Union Township, near the campus of Central Michigan University.

Surveillance footage showed three suspects around two of the vehicles that were reported as being damaged.

Most of the vehicles had mirrors broken off, the Isabella County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigating deputy was able to collect blood from one of the damaged vehicles. Investigators believe the blood is from one of the suspects in the case. It was sent to a lab for identification purposes.

There was a large party at the apartment complex on Saturday night. The vehicles were reported damaged Sunday morning.

If you have any information regarding the matter you are asked to contact the sheriff's office.

