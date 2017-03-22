U of M fans gear up for big game

As the NCAA men's basketball tournament continues for the University of Michigan, a Michigan native played a major role in getting the Wolverines there.

On Thursday the University of Michigan Wolverines' men's basketball team will take on Oregon in the NCAA tournament.

As the players practice in Kansas City, fans in Michigan are getting pumped up.

"We are really excited. Hoping that we win and I think a lot of people think we are going to beat Oregon," said Samantha Mitchell, U of M senior. "They have been playing so well recently. I think they have had a rough start to the season. So now everyone is so excited about that."

Dearron Haygood, manager at the M Den in Ann Arbor said he believes Michigan is a team of destiny.

"Well, they're going to win the championship. My bracket is going up all the way through so I have no doubt I'll make it all the way through," Haygood said.

Carlie Ghklusman, freshman at U of M, said the school is typically a football school but this basketball team has sparked something special on campus.

"So having another opportunity post football season to be in the school spirit and watching us win and cheering on the team is great," Ghklusman said.

