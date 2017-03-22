Accident causes lane closures on northbound I-75 in Saginaw County

A vehicle accident caused the northbound lanes of I-75 to shut down Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after the Dixie Highway exit in Saginaw County about 6:30 p.m.

The crash caused all lanes to close for some time. The left lane later opened to traffic, but the other lanes remained closed until about 10 p.m.

Witnesses told Michigan State Police a vehicle swerved to avoid an extension ladder in the roadway, which led to multiple vehicles being involved in the crash.

The crash resulted in minor injuries, MSP said.

