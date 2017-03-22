Mother speaks out after local teen found after missing for a year

A Mid-Michigan teen was found living with his biological mother in California after disappearing a year ago. Now, the mother is speaking out about the ordeal.

Palm Springs police confirmed 16-year-old Cody Page was located at a hotel on Wednesday. CBS affiliate KESQ reports Page was reported missing from his grandparent's home in Saginaw Township Police Department in March of 2016.

Palm Springs police report the department received a call about Page around 8:27 a.m. after a hotel employee recognized Page from local media reports. Police arrived and picked Page up.

KESQ first reported Monday about receiving an advisory from The National Center for Missing and Endangered Children saying Page may be in the Indio, California area.

"This incident is a great example of an alert citizen reporting suspicious activity and the media assisting authorities and the community by ensuring the safe recovery of a reported missing juvenile," Palm Springs police said on Wednesday.

The Palm Springs Police Department will continue to investigate with law enforcement in Michigan.

Police said Page was not the victim of a crime and did not need medical attention. Page's biological mother was located near Palm Springs and police reported she's cooperating with detectives.

She said she was just trying to help.

"He wasn't happy where he was before. He was at a rough spot being with his grandma," Kali Straight said.

TV5 spoke with child abuse experts Thursday at an event aimed at raising awareness about prevention month in April.

They said in cases like this, responsibility can fall on family members and friends to speak up if they know something.

"As much as they don't want to share or tell family secrets and things like that, it's really important so that we know where these children are so that we can provide the services that are necessary, and so those children don't end up harmed or dead," said Claudnyse Jenkins, the executive director of Weiss Child Advocacy Center.

Police are working on sending Page back to Michigan.

TV5 is working to get in contact with his family in the area.

