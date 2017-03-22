Michigan fans cheer on basketball team in Missouri

The University of Michigan Wolverines worked hard to earn the right to play in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

On Thursday they face Oregon for the right to advance to the round of eight.

Fans who traveled from Michigan to watch the Wolverines play in Missouri were happy to see their team in action during practice on Wednesday.

Tony Sanchez, of Saginaw, was there to show support.

"It's an awesome feeling. I always watch Michigan everywhere they go and stuff. And for them to get here, it's been an awesome experience. And I think they can beat anybody," Sanchez said.

On Wednesday, Steven Kyser - born and raised in Missouri - donned his Michigan gear.

"I've always been a Michigan fan. I actually watched them growing up since the Glen Rice days of 1989," Kyser said.

Despite being in Kansas Jayhawk country, Kyser believes Michigan will be the team to emerge from the Midwest Region and advance to the round of four in Phoenix.

"They have some momentum going forward. They have a complete team, very exciting team. So I'm very excited to see what they can do here in Kansas City," Kyser said.

