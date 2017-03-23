TRAFFIC ALERT: I-675 ramp to close for lighting upgrades - WNEM TV 5

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-675 ramp to close for lighting upgrades

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A traffic alert for drivers commuting in Saginaw. 

The ramp from State Street to southbound I-675 will be closed at 9 a.m. for lighting upgrades. 

Work is expected to wrap up at 3 p.m.

