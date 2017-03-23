Family of four escape house fire unharmed - WNEM TV 5

Family of four escape house fire unharmed

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A family of four escaped unharmed as their home caught fire.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday on Arthur Street in Saginaw, near S. Wheeler.

Officials said the family was awakened by smoke detectors.

Their home was too damaged for them to return, but they do have a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

