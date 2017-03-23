Family of four escape house fire unharmed

A family of four escaped unharmed as their home caught fire.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday on Arthur Street in Saginaw, near S. Wheeler.

Officials said the family was awakened by smoke detectors.

Their home was too damaged for them to return, but they do have a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.