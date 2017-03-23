Tim Hortons to offer special Red Wings doughnut - WNEM TV 5

Tim Hortons to offer special Red Wings doughnut

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

If you love the Detroit Red Wings, then Tim Hortons has a doughnut for you. 

Starting Friday, March 24 you can buy a special "I Love the Red Wings" doughnut at participating locations. 

They'll be sold through April 7. 

All proceeds benefit The Detroit Red Wings Foundation. 

