Boy in hit-and-run gets new bike from police department

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office Source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A local police department gave a Mid-Michigan boy a special present. 

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department presented a brand new bike to 13-year-old Jordan Kolarik. 

The boy was the victim earlier this month in a hit-and-run in Brant Township. 

The bike he was riding at the time was destroyed in the crash. 

Police are still looking for the driver. 

