Boy in hit-and-run gets new bike from police department

A local police department gave a Mid-Michigan boy a special present.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Department presented a brand new bike to 13-year-old Jordan Kolarik.

The boy was the victim earlier this month in a hit-and-run in Brant Township.

The bike he was riding at the time was destroyed in the crash.

Police are still looking for the driver.

