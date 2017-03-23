Man dies after being struck in head by airplane propeller - WNEM TV 5

Man dies after being struck in head by airplane propeller

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a 52-year-old man has died after being struck in the head by a propeller while trying to start a single-engine airplane in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff's department says Michael Westveer of Vicksburg died following the Monday accident at a private airstrip in Brady Township.

Undersheriff Paul Matyas says investigators believe the man was trying to hand-crank the propeller of his plane when he was struck. Matyas tells the Kalamazoo Gazette he was found in a field near a hangar after he didn't show up as planned to meet a friend.

They're investigating and federal transportation authorities are expected to review the case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.