GRAPHIC: Police ID man who allegedly stabbed dog

A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested after authorities say he stabbed a dog several times.

The Saginaw County Animal Care Center posted a photo of the dog on their Facebook page early Thursday morning. The post said the dog was seized with multiple stab wounds.

"We do see a lot of cruelty in Saginaw County, maybe not to this extent. We've had the cats shot with the arrows, but this is the first time here in Saginaw County that we've come across a stabbing," said Trish Barnes, with animal control.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office confirmed 25-year-old Justin Humpert was arrested in Lakefield Township after 911 dispatchers received a call about a dog who had been stabbed.

The dog was found covered in blankets in front of a Lakefield Township home.

"When I removed the blankets I saw multiple wounds on the chest and in the lung area. The dog wasn't very responsive," Barnes said.

They said they rushed him to an emergency vet clinic right away where he underwent surgery.

"They examined the dog, realized there was multiple issues. He went into surgery for about one and a half hours and so far we've been able to save his life," Barnes said.

The animal shelter later commented on their post with another photo of the dog sitting in a vehicle appearing to "smile." The pup had a bandage on it's left leg and the shelter said he was feeling better after a collapsed lung was repaired.

Humpert has been charged with torturing an animal.

He is currently being held in the Saginaw County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

