Saginaw SOS office now lets you get in line online

Sick of waiting in line for hours to get your registration or license renewed? A new online feature could make your day a little easier.

The Secretary of State office located at 4404 Bay Road in Saginaw now offers the innovative MI-TIME Line service that allows customers to use their phone or computer to make an appointment or hold their place in line.

“After you get in line, you can run other errands or wait from home or work until you’re ready to be called up,” Secretary of State Ruth Johnson said.

The system sends text updates to notify customers of their estimated wait time and allows them to request more time if needed. Those who don’t have a mobile phone can check in at the MI-TIME Line kiosk and get a printed ticket.

In the next few weeks, 30 of the busiest Secretary of State offices in the state will offer the service.

Customers can find participating offices here.

