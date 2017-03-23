Ford 1Q earnings forecast short of estimates - WNEM TV 5

Ford 1Q earnings forecast short of estimates

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
DETROIT (AP) -

Ford Motor Co. says its first-quarter earnings will be about 50 percent lower than last year because of increasing costs and lower sales.

In a call with investors, the company said it expects to earn between 30 and 35 cents per share in the first quarter. That's down from 68 cents a year ago.

The forecast fell short of analysts' expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast earnings of 47 cents per share.

Ford's shares fell 1 percent to $11.64 in morning trading.

Ford will release its full first-quarter earnings next month.

Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks says lower sales and increased costs of engineering electric and self-driving vehicles will impact earnings in the first quarter.

Ford expects to earn $9 billion in 2017, down from $10.4 billion in 2016.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.