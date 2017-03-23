VIDEO: Massive wall of ice blows off Houghton Lake onto land - WNEM TV 5

Source: CBS Source: CBS
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI (CBS) -

A massive wall of ice is causing damage as it blows off Houghton Lake and onto land.

Reporter Cody Boyer and Photojournalist Jeff Blakeman from 9&10 News in northern Michigan report the chunks of ice stretches across Iroquois Drive. In many spots, the ice is taller than homes.

Many residents who live in the area said the ice wall is beautiful to see, but is also causing damage to docks and shore stations.

Luckily, no homes have been damaged yet, the news outlet reported.

It could take weeks for the ice to melt. 

