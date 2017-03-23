Video: Masked pair pistol-whip clerk, rob store

A store employee was pistol-whipped and robbed. Police are still looking for the suspects.

It happened just after midnight on March 22 at Kuli’s Korner, 2425 Mackinaw in Saginaw, and was all caught on surveillance video.

Click here to see the surveillance video

The owner said the pair were wearing hoodies and masks when they walked into the store.

One stayed near the door, the other approached the counter and pulled out a gun.

The masked intruder then threatened the clerk and moved behind the counter demanding cash.

After the clerk, Harpreet Singh, handed over the money he was forced to his knees and then the suspect hit him with the gun.

Both suspects took off and are still on the run.

Singh was taken to the hospital, but is OK and is back at work.

If you know anything, contact the Saginaw Police Department at (989) 759-1289.

The store owner, Harbip Singh, said this is the first time something like this has happened at the store.

"There's robberies all over, but it's never happened to me before. That's a first time so I'll be more cautious," he said.

