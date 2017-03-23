Woman charged, accused of sex trafficking minors

A Lansing woman has been charged with multiple felonies, including sex trafficking of minors.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said Amber Speed, 40, was conducting an “escort” operation, posting advertisements for commercial sex for herself and at least three other girls and young women online.

A Michigan State Police Trooper who had recently attended a human trafficking training course came across the alleged ring.

“Human trafficking is a crime that can be stopped by increasing awareness of the signs,” said Schuette. “One of the goals of the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission is to increase awareness, and thankfully, Michigan State Troopers recognized the signs of trafficking after completing a comprehensive training about how to identify the crime. The signs are out there, and thankfully the Troopers were able to act in this case of suspected trafficking.”

The alleged victims were minors when they were brought into the human trafficking ring, according to Schuette.

Speed allegedly trafficked the minors between 2009 and 2014 and was arraigned on March 22.

The complete list of charges are below:

Three counts of Minor Sex Trafficking (Felony – 20 years)

Three counts of Prostitution/Pandering (Felony – 20 years)

One count of Prostitution/Accepting Earnings (Felony – 20 years)

One count of Debt Bondage (Felony – 20 years)

