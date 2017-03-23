Man stabbed in thigh, goes to Walmart for medical supplies

A 19-year-old is recovering after being stabbed in the leg.

It happened on March 22 at 11:53 p.m. at 4000 Sterling Way Apartments in Isabella County’s Union Township.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department reports that the victim said it started when he began arguing with a 19-year-old friend about $15 dollars.

The victim said that when he refused to pay, the other man pulled out a boot-style knife and stabbed him once in the thigh.

The victim, along with some friends, tried to stop the bleeding but couldn’t; so, they went to Walmart to get medical supplies.

When they got there someone called 9-1-1 and when deputies arrived the man was still bleeding.

He was taken to the hospital and treated.

The suspect was located and investigators said he admitted to stabbing his friend during an interview.

