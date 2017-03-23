Muhammad Ali's daughter visits Flint, encourages students

The daughter of a boxing legend was in Flint on Thursday to teach young people about the power of belief.

Maryum Ali said it was that power that helped her father Muhammad Ali reach the goals he had in his life. She is helping spread that message along the United Way of Genesee County.

"I think they could learn something from my dad's life. He was a person who, ya know, overcame odds," Maryum Ali said.

As the eldest child of the late boxing legend, she saw how he broke down racial barriers, reached to the top of the boxing world and battled Parkinson's disease.

Maryum Ali spent Thursday afternoon speaking to high schoolers at Flint Northwestern about the importance of believing in themselves.

"I love students. Ya know, I've worked with kids my whole life in juvenile delinquency prevention and I know what they go through. And they have a lot of power within them," she said.

Jamie Gaskin, United Way CEO, said the message is perfect for Genesee County. He said the folks in the community need to know their full potential.

"Talking to kids about resiliency, about defining their own future, about not letting people tell them they're something they're not and really owning who they are and having a really bright future," Gaskin said.

The event was part of United Way of Genesee County's campaign-year celebrations.

Maryum Ali's motivational message was one of confidence. She hopes the students left with a positive mindset.

"People need support, ya know. Flint represents a lot of areas that are marginalized that need more services or resources and it takes organizations, people, families to unite and support one another," she said.

