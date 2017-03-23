Snyder and lawmakers looking to combat opioid epidemic

Gov. Rick Snyder and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are introducing legislation to combat opioid abuse in Michigan.

Snyder said Thursday that the state has a huge problem with the number of prescriptions ordered that contain opioids. He says the number has grown from 180 million units in 2007 to 690 million in 2016.

The legislation would address several issues, including reworking the electronic database that tracks controlled substances and requiring more education about opioid abuse in schools.

Snyder says that legislation is not enough but that the culture of opioid abuse must change.

