New bus route to let SVSU students experience night life without driving

A unique form of public transportation is coming to the local community in an effort to get everyone home safe.

Most public bus routes end about 7 or 8 p.m., but those who want to enjoy local night life will also be able to avoid getting behind the wheel.

Glenn Steffens, manager of the STARS bus service, recognizes the limits of ending bus routes before 8 p.m.

"Our buses only run until 7:20 p.m. on our fixed route system. So once you get to the evening it's hard to get around," Steffens said.

That's why STARS and Saginaw Valley State University has partnered to create the Nightline program. It's a new way of getting students on and off campus safely at night, but it can benefit others too.

"It's not just for SVSU students. Make it targeted towards other people as well," Steffens said.

For the next month, STARS buses will run on weekend nights from SVSU to key restaurants and bars in Saginaw.

SVSU paid most of the $10,000 to run the program so current students will ride for free. Everyone else will pay $1.50.

"This is something that isn't being paid for out of the city millage. It's not being paid for out of STARS own pockets. It's being paid for by the parties that want to see this happen," Steffens said.

The university hopes the new program will encourage hundreds of international students and students without transportation to explore the community.

"A lot of students really want to get to know the Saginaw area and I think this is a great opportunity, not only to give students a way to go off campus for free, but it also allows them to be able to experience the different aspects of Saginaw that they may not normally see," said Cody McKay, president of SVSU's student association.

The program will operate from 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. through finals week on April 22.

