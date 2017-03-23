Police ID man killed after vehicle hits guard rail, goes into river

A man is dead after his vehicle struck a guard rail and went into the Cass River.

Police responded to the scene about 4 p.m. on Hurds Corner Road near Little Road in Tuscola County's Ellington Township. It is unclear when exactly the crash happened.

When officers arrived they found the driver, 28-year-old Trevor Pierce of Caro, dead inside the vehicle. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Michigan State Police at 989-673-2156.

