Conviction stands in fatal carjacking of 76-year-old

The Michigan appeals court won't disturb the conviction and life sentence of a woman who walked away from a drug treatment center in suburban Detroit, carjacked an elderly driver at a Burger King and drove over him as he tried to stop her.

Ruth Pozdol argued that Oakland County jurors should have been allowed to consider involuntary manslaughter. But in a 3-0 decision this week, the appeals court says it doesn't fit because Pozdol acted with malice.

At trial in 2015, she said she didn't plan to hurt Clifford Haywald and just "wanted to get high."

Pozdol snatched keys from Haywald at a Burger King in Waterford Township. He tried to hang on but fell from the vehicle and died. She sold his truck for $200 to buy heroin.

