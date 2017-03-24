Man hopes to bring new life to local mall

The owner of a local mall hopes to breathe new life into the property.

The Hampton Mall in Bay Count's Hampton Township pretty much closed in 2010. It's still occupied by a few tenants, but no major retailers.

So, the company in charge of the mall recently posted an ad on Craigslist, offering to rent out retail space for free.

The proposal would require a five-year contract.

Only the first year would be free and it would still come with some fees.

