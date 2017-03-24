Police sweeping for abandoned, disabled vehicles in Bay City

Local police are stepping up their efforts to clean up the city streets.

Throughout the next two months, Bay City police will conduct a city-wide sweep in search of abandon or disabled vehicles.

Violators will be cited and run the risk of having their vehicle towed.

The effort will also impact vehicles and RVs that are improperly stored on residential property.

To look at the city's vehicle and parking ordinance, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.