Police sweeping for abandoned, disabled vehicles in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Police sweeping for abandoned, disabled vehicles in Bay City

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Local police are stepping up their efforts to clean up the city streets. 

Throughout the next two months, Bay City police will conduct a city-wide sweep in search of abandon or disabled vehicles. 

Violators will be cited and run the risk of having their vehicle towed. 

The effort will also impact vehicles and RVs that are improperly stored on residential property. 

To look at the city's vehicle and parking ordinance, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.