Thieves steal trailer from local business, destroy 'irreplaceable' gate

A local business is suffering a major setback after thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment was stolen during a break-in. The thieves also destroyed something the owner calls “irreplaceable.” Now, the Mid-Michigan business owner is asking for the public’s help.

The 58-foot trailer was taken from Eddy Brothers Auto Parts in Bay County, just east of I-75. The trailer is worth nearly $6,500.

“It’s made for hauling modular wood A-frame houses. It has a specific use,” Brad Eddy said.

The trailer belonged to Eddy’s father-in-law who didn’t need to hear the news.

“He is down at University of Michigan right now with some major health problems,” Eddy said.

The break-in and theft happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, March 20.

Eddy said the gate that was busted open by the vandals had a special meaning for the family. They built it with their father 10 years ago.

It was the last project Eddy and his brothers worked on with their dad, Tim, before he suddenly passed away.

“Meant a lot to my family and I’d like to see these people taken care of who don’t care about us,” Eddy said.

Eddy said he doesn’t understand why someone would go out of their way to steal from his business.

“[The trailer is] not something that multiple people would even need or use and I find it hard to believe that people with scrap prices the way they are would try to scrap something this heavy,” Eddy said. "It would mean a lot for my family, for my wife's family, if we could retrieve this and get it back to its possession and make the people who destroyed our property pay for it."

Eddy is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the trailer.

Several local businesses are pitching in a $100 each to beef up that reward.

If you know anything about the theft and vandalism, call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

