2 homes being demolished at suburban Detroit sinkhole site

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FRASER, Mich. (AP) -

Two homes are being torn down to help clear the way for repairs to a broken sewer line that caused a sinkhole on Christmas Eve in suburban Detroit.

Three houses had to be condemned in Fraser and a major road has been closed. Officials say two of those homes will be demolished starting Friday.

Macomb County Public Works chief Candice Miller says in a statement that "heartfelt sympathies go out to these impacted families."

Construction crews next week plan to begin to dig a roughly 300-foot-long, 25-foot-wide shaft to allow sewer line repair and replacement.

Work to restore the area is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

